Killing Eve Season 2 to premiere in April

By Express News Service

The second season of Sandra Oh-starrer Killing Eve will premiere on April 7.

The spy thriller revolves around British Intelligence Agent Eve Polastri, played by Sandra, who is pitted against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

The critically acclaimed-first season aired in April 2018 and has garnered a high rating across review aggregator sites

Similar to the first season, the second season is also said to have eight episodes. Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt have joined the cast for the new season.

Sandra, who will be co-hosting the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg, is nominated for several awards including the Globes, Satellite Awards, Screen Actors Guild, for her role as Eve Polastri.