Home Entertainment English

Mahershala Ali wins first Golden Globe, thanks most important women in his life 

This was Ali's second Globe nod, after being nominated for his performance in 'Moonlight' in 2017.

Published: 07th January 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mahershala Ali, left, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for 'Green Book,' and Amatus Sami-Karim pose in the press room at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Mahershala Ali thanked the most important women in his life for their constant support as he received his first-ever Golden Globe Award.

The actor won the trophy in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category for 'Green Book'.

ALSO READ | 76th Golden Globe Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

This was Ali's second Globe nod. He was nominated for his performance in 'Moonlight' in 2017.

In 'Green Book', which is set in the '60s, Viggo Mortensen plays Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga, a New York City bouncer who ends up working as a driver for Ali's character, "Doc" Don Shirley, a famed pianist, driving him on a tour of venues through the American South.

In his acceptance speech, Ali said, "I have to thank my wife, my mother, and my grandmother. I thank you for your prayers. I've needed each and every one of them. Peace."

The actor also thanked the real Shirley, Mortensen -- who he called an "extraordinary scene partner", director Peter Farrelly, his other co-star Linda Cardellini -- who he called a "beautiful person" and other colleagues.

He bested Timothee Chalamet ('Beautiful Boy'), Adam Driver ('BlacKkKlansman'), Richard E Grant ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?') and Sam Rockwell ('Vice') to win the award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahershala Ali Golden globe awards Golden Globe winners Golden Globe Moonlight Best supporting role Green Book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp