Home Entertainment English

New HBO video teases Sansa-Daenerys meeting from 'Game of Thrones'

The footage does not reveal much about the show but still offers a brief look at some of the vigilantes.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kitt Harrington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones. (Photo | HBO)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO has debuted new footage from the much awaited eighth and final season of epic fantasy show 'Game of Thrones'.

The new footage, which features three pivotal figures -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) -- of the series, was unveiled in a combined teaser of the network's 2019 lineup.

In the brief footage, Daenerys is seen being introduced to Sansa, who currently holds the fort at Winterfell, by Jon after their arrival from Dragonstone.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa says to Daenerys.

ALSO READ | People will need therapy after Game of Thrones final season: Gwendoline Christie

The two character's meet and greet is the first time they have shared the screen space together since the show premiered in 2011.

The final season is set to premiere in April this year.

The teaser also features first footage from HBO's 'Watchmen' series, creator Damon Lindelof's new take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel, which follows a group of vigilante crime fighters and superheroes as they move through a turbulent alternate history version of 1985.

The footage does not reveal much about the show but still offers a brief look at some of the vigilantes.

The show features an A-list cast of Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Jean Smart.

The drama is set to bow in 2019.

Another show that features in the teaser is 'Big Little Lies', whose second season is expected to premiere in March this year.

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones ' producers paranoid about spoilers: Iain Glen

The footage includes shots of show's newcomer Meryl Streep alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Footage from Mahershala Ali's starrer 'True Detective' season three and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' political satire "Veep" also features in the teaser.

'Euphoria', 'Catherine the Great' and 'Chernobyl' are some of the new series from HBO that are set to debut this year and the teaser offers first footage from the shows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones HBO New video New Game of Thrones video Sansa-Daenerys meeting Jon Snow Daenerys Targaryen Sansa Stark Winterfell Final season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp