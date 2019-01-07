Home Entertainment English

Ryan Seacrest slammed for flaunting Time's Up bracelet at Golden Globes

Seacrest wearing the Time's Up wristband became a talking point as he was accused of harassment during the #MeToo movement -- a claim he has denied.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Even as a slew of celebrities at the red carpet of the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony flaunted new 'Time's Up x2' wristbands and ribbons, anchor-producer Ryan Seacrest drew criticism for it.

ALSO READ | Golden Globe winner Patricia Clarkson thanks Sharp Objects' director for demanding everything 'except sex' 

Hollywood's leading women and men stepped out on the red carpet with a show of support for the Time's Up movement at the 76th Golden Globe Awards.

Seacrest wearing the Time's Up wristband became a talking point as he was accused of harassment during the #MeToo movement -- a claim he has denied and a third-party investigator found to be unsubstantiated as well, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

A stylist of an A-list celebrity said the latest Time's Up x2 accessories landed without advance notice on Friday, when agencies suddenly distributed them.

HFPA President Meher Tatna, Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Marin Hinkle were also spotted wearing the ribbons and wristbands.

ALSO READ | Snubs, surprises, a Satanic shout-out: Key moments of Golden Globes 2019

The Time's Up x2 accessories are a follow-up to the popular Time's Up pins created by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips for the 2018 Golden Globes to support the sexual harassment prevention initiative, launched by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other Hollywood women the same week as last year's ceremony.

Since then, stars and members of the entertainment industry have made it a trend to add pins to their dresses and lapels in support of an array of causes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
76th Golden Globe Awards Golden Globes Golden Globe Awards Time's Up Time's Up wristbands #MeToo Ryan Seacrest sexual harrasment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp