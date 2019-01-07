Home Entertainment English

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' wins Best Animated Feature at Golden Globes

The film was helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and is only the third time since the category was introduced in 2007 that wasn't awarded to a film from Disney or Pixar.

Published: 07th January 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Co-directors Peter Ramsey, center left, and Bob Persichetti, center right, accepting the award for best animated feature for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' won at the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 76th annual ceremony.

The film was helmed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and is only the third time since the category was introduced in 2007 that wasn't awarded to a film from Disney or Pixar.

ALSO READ | Snubs, surprises, a Satanic shout-out: Key moments of Golden Globes 2019

The other nominations this year included Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs and Mirai, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

The film centres on the African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man and has been well received for its fresh story and visual style.

Earlier winners of the award since its introduction include How to Train Your Dragon 2 and The Adventures of TinTin. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spider-Man Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Best Animated Feature Golden Globes Golden Globes Awards Golden Globes winner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp