Streaming platforms have changed movies for the better: Sandra Bullock

By Express News Service

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock, who made her Netflix debut with the critically acclaimed Bird Box believes that streaming platforms are providing more opportunities for actors.

“Before, if you were a superhero, you were able to get a movie made; anything else was not getting made. Now, with streaming, we have all kinds of work available,” says Sandra.She added, “The movie business is changing, and providing so many more opportunities for women and for people of colour.”

The Ocean’s 8 star went on to explain that she feels the industry is changing in all ways and said she saw a notable difference in attitudes towards women before and after filming the all-female heist flick. Despite changing attitudes, the “Proposal” actress also noticed a difference while filming Bird Box due to the presence of a female director,Susanne Bier.