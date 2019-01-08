Brie Larson diligent secret-keeper after 'Avengers: Endgame'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Brie Larson says she became a "diligent secret-keeper" after working on 'Avengers: Endgame' as she worried about spoiling the movie for Marvel fans.

"I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing. I was like, 'I can't live with myself being the one that spoils something.' So I really just deleted it," she said.

"I tried my best to journal it if I want to recall it and go, 'Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.' And I'm excited when the movie comes out to finally be able to talk about it and go, 'Yes, this was crazy.' But my family doesn't know. I haven't talked to anybody about anything because I'm just a very diligent secret-keeper," Larson told USA Today.

Meanwhile, Larson had said she did "nine months" of training for 'Captain Marvel', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I did nine months of just training and three months of stunt training with the stunt team where we spent two hours every day, five days a week."

"It wasn't until we started shooting and I started doing all my own wirework, stunts and flips and stuff that people were like, 'You know, nobody... now we'll tell you; nobody actually does this.' I was like, 'Huh.' But I love it. It definitely makes things more complicated in certain ways because I can be taking a lot more naps than I am."