Fired director Bryan Singer reacts to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Golden Globes wins 

LOS ANGELES: Bryan Singer, who was fired as a director on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the middle of the making, posted a thank you message after the film bagged two awards at the Golden Globes.

In December 2017, Singer was fired from the project over his repeated absences from the sets.

He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher but retains the directing credit on the film, which is based on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The film, which had garnered mixed reviews by critics despite being named the highest earning music biopic of all time, won two awards -- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Rami Malek and Best Motion Picture Drama.

Both Malek and producer Graham King ignored Singer in their acceptance speeches but the director, who gave the award ceremony a miss, posted an image from the film's sets that features him sitting in the "director" chair as Rami Malek recreates a scene from Queen's 'I Want to Break Free' music video.

"What an honour. Thank you," he captioned the image after the Sunday night ceremony.