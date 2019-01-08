Home Entertainment English

Fired director Bryan Singer reacts to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Golden Globes wins 

He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher but retains the directing credit on the film, which is based on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Published: 08th January 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bryan Singer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Bryan Singer, who was fired as a director on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the middle of the making, posted a thank you message after the film bagged two awards at the Golden Globes.

In December 2017, Singer was fired from the project over his repeated absences from the sets.

He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher but retains the directing credit on the film, which is based on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

ALSO READ | Snubs, surprises, a Satanic shout-out: Key moments of Golden Globes 2019

The film, which had garnered mixed reviews by critics despite being named the highest earning music biopic of all time, won two awards -- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Rami Malek and Best Motion Picture Drama.

Both Malek and producer Graham King ignored Singer in their acceptance speeches but the director, who gave the award ceremony a miss, posted an image from the film's sets that features him sitting in the "director" chair as Rami Malek recreates a scene from Queen's 'I Want to Break Free' music video.

"What an honour. Thank you," he captioned the image after the Sunday night ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bryan Singer Bohemian Rhapsody Dexter Fletcher Golden Globes Golden Globes Awards Rami Malek

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp