Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody bag honours

The 2019 Awards season began with the Golden Globes yesterday where the best of cinema and television of 2018 were honoured.Rami Malek’s performance as the legendary singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody fetched him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). The film also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) award pipping the likes of A Star Is Born in this category.

Apart from the biopic, Green Book was the other big winner at the 76th Golden Globes. The film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali was named the Best Motion Picture(Musical or Comedy). While Mahershala won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture trophy, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie earned Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) honour for the project. Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her performance as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

Glenn Close bagged the Best Actress in a film(Drama) trophy for her complex role in The Wife, the large screen adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s novel. Christian Bale, who first won a Golden Globe acting award for The Fighter, won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for Vice. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress award for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

In the Television awards, The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas won the Best Comedy Series, and Best Actor award for the Academy Award winner. Rachel Brosnahan picked up her second successive Golden Globe for her role as Miriam Maisel in the Marvelous Mrs Maisel. While The Americans won Best Drama, Richard Madden won Best Actor for Bodyguard.

The Golden Globes were hosted by Sandra Oh, who won the Best Actress in a Drama award for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. Brooklyn 99’s Andy Samberg shared the hosting duties with Sandra.