Home Entertainment English

Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody bag honours

The 2019 Awards season began with the Golden Globes yesterday where the best of cinema and television of 2018 were honoured.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

The 2019 Awards season began with the Golden Globes yesterday where the best of cinema and television of 2018 were honoured.Rami Malek’s performance as the legendary singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody fetched him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). The film also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) award pipping the likes of A Star Is Born in this category. 

Apart from the biopic, Green Book was the other big winner at the 76th Golden Globes. The film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali was named the Best Motion Picture(Musical or Comedy). While Mahershala won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture trophy, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie earned Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) honour for the project. Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her performance as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

Glenn Close bagged the Best Actress in a film(Drama) trophy for her complex role in The Wife, the large screen adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s novel. Christian Bale, who first won a Golden Globe acting award for The Fighter, won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for Vice. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress award for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.  

In the Television awards, The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas won the Best Comedy Series, and Best Actor award for the Academy Award winner. Rachel Brosnahan picked up her second successive Golden Globe for her role as Miriam Maisel in the Marvelous Mrs Maisel. While The Americans won Best Drama, Richard Madden won Best Actor for Bodyguard.

The Golden Globes were hosted by Sandra Oh, who won the Best Actress in a Drama award for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. Brooklyn 99’s Andy Samberg shared the hosting duties with Sandra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golden Globes Green Book Bohemian Rhapsody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp