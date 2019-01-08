Home Entertainment English

Kevin Hart apologises for homophobic tweets again; Chris Rock won't host Oscars 

The controversy over using gay slurs in his past Twitter posts led Hart to step down as the emcee of Academy Awards 2019, after apologising for his comments.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Hart has once again issued an apology to the LGBTQ community for his old homophobic tweets, while his contemporary Chris Rock has said his name can be crossed off this year's potential Oscars hosts list.

The controversy over using gay slurs in his past Twitter posts led Hart to step down as the emcee of Academy Awards 2019, after apologising for his comments.

ALSO READ | Kevin Hart apologises for homophobic tweets again; Chris Rock won't host Oscars 

On his SiriusXM radio show, 'Straight From the Hart', the comic on Monday said that his words have been "chopped up" following previous apologies.

"Once again, Kevin Hart apologises for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologise," he said.

He later explained the original homophobic joke that landed him in trouble.

Hart quoted the joke, "I want to say that I have no problem with gay people. I don't have a homophobic bone in my body. I want you to be happy, be gay, be happy."

"And then I say as a heterosexual male, if I can do something to stop my son. That's where the joke starts!" he argued.

"The only clip that I have seen all over the media is the one where I go, 'Stop! That's gay'. I really had to dive into the whole thing, even the tweets," Hart said.

The comedian said the words were "not I said to gay individuals".

"I didn't say these words to people, at the time, this was our dumb a**es on Twitter going back and forth with each other. We thought it was okay to talk like that because that's how we talked to one another. In that, you go, f**k! This is wrong now," he said.

Meanwhile, the same day, Chris Rock declared that he had no interest in hosting the Oscars ceremony.

The actor-comic, who has hosted the Academy Awards twice, made his intentions clear during his emceeing gig at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner in Manhattan.

"If it was five years ago, I could say something really offensive and funny right now, but I can't do that anymore, so hey!" Rock quipped.

In his impromptu stand-up of sorts, he looked into the audience at Steve Martin and suggested the veteran actor host the ceremony.

"Steve Martin is here. You should host the Oscars. You're the best. Steve Martin should host the Oscars! Because I'm not doing it, goddammit! You're not getting me," Rock said.

As of now, the Academy's hunt for an Oscars host continues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin Hart Chris Rock Homophobia Oscars LGBTQ Tweets Oscar host

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp