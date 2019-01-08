WATCH: Makers release 'special look' video of Captain Marvel

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios on Tuesday treated fans with a "special look" video of the much-anticipated film 'Captain Marvel.'

The footage features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and gives a first look at Clark Gregg as young Agent Coulson. Coulson had appeared to die in the first 'Avengers' film in 2012, but continued to live on in ABC's 'Agents of SHIELD'.

In the trailer, Larson can be seen proving to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) that she is not a Skrull by showing off her powers. We can also see more of Jude Law's role in the upcoming film as a Kree warrior.

The makers shared the clip on Twitter, writing, "Hope begins with a hero. Check out this special look at CaptainMarvel."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the cast of the film also includes Djimon Hounsou, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Annette Bening.