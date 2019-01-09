Academy’s hunt for Oscar host continues

By Express News Service

Kevin Hart, who stepped down as the Oscars host, after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced, has once again issued an apology to the LGBTQ community.

In a radio show, Hart explained his intentions while cracking those infamous jokes, and how his words have been chopped up following his previous apologies.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Chris Rock declared that he had no interest in hosting the Oscars ceremony. Rock, who previously hosted the Academy Awards in 2005 and 2016, categorically denied hosting the 91st Academy Awards.

In an emceeing gig, the actor-comic, quipped, “If it was five years ago, I could say something really offensive and funny right now, but I can’t do that anymore, so... hey!” However, he was quick to point out at Steve Martin in the audience and suggested that the veteran actor, who has previously hosted the Oscars in 2001, 2003, and 2010. As of now, the Academy’s hunt for an Oscars host continues.