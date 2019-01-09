America's first black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm​ biopic green-lit at Amazon 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The biopic on America's first black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, fronted by Oscar winner Viola Davis, is moving forward at Amazon.

Davis will essay Chisholm, who was also the first woman and person of colour to pursue a nomination for president in a major American political party.

The actor said she hopes to "educate" because a lot of people "don't know who she was".

"Everyone can be brave and bold if you have it in you," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Maggie Betts will direct from a screenplay by Adam Countee.

The film will be produced with Homegrown Pictures' Stephanie Allain.

Davis will also produce the feature with husband Julius Tennon as the first of a series of politically-themed films the couple makes for the streaming giant.

"We want to do the same thing - make content that highlights people of colour across the globe," Tennon said of the deal with Amazon.

The movie is yet to be titled.