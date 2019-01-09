Dave Bautista joins Denis Villeneuve’s directorial Dune

By Express News Service

Professional wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista is set to star in Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s next directorial.

Bautista, who was also seen in Avengers: Infinity War will be a part of the cast, which includes Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.

The film, set in the fictional planet of Arrakis, revolves around the Call Me By Your Name star who plays Paul Atreides, and explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature.While Rebecca is set to play Atreides’ mother, Lady Jessica, Bautista will play ‘Beast’ Rabban, the sadistic nephew of a baron who oversees Arrakis.

Eric Roth is penning the script for this retelling of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name.Denis, who last directed the Academy Award-winning Blade Runner 2049, returns to the sci-fi genre with Dune, which has Greig Fraser taking care of the cinematography.