HBO announces 'Game of Thrones' prequel cast

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: HBO has finally revealed the cast and director of the much-anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

The new series, which is set thousands of years before the events of GoT, will be directed by British filmmaker SJ Clarkson (Marvel's Jessica Jones, The Defenders), according to news.com.au. He will also executive produce the prequel pilot.

The network has also announced a number of cast members who are all set to join Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. They include Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.