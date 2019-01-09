Venom sequel in the works

By Express News Service

The rumours of Venom 2 getting underway received a huge jolt in the arm when word got around that Kelly Marcel, one of the scriptwriters of 2018’s Venom, has been roped in to pen the script for the sequel.

Venom was one of Sony’s biggest hits last year, with the film grossing nearly 900 million dollars worldwide. An origin story of a Spider-Man villain, the film reimagined him as an anti-hero played by Tom Hardy, who will be returning for the sequel. Woody Harrelson, who was shown in the post-credit seen with the name of Cletus Cassidy, is expected to be the main antagonist of Venom 2 - Carnage. While Michelle Williams is also set for a return, Reuben Fleischer, the director of Venom, is unavailable as he is busy shooting Sony’s Zombieland.

Sony had earlier announced two specific dates in 2019 for their Spider-Man universe, and it increasingly looks like Venom 2 will hit the screens on that day, given Venom was released in October 2018.