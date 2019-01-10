Alita: Battle Angel in India a week ahead of the US

CE Features By

Express News Service

James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel is all set for release in India on February 8, a week ahead of its US release on Valentine’s Day. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trailers of the sci-fi film were released yesterday.

Based on the Japanese manga by Yukita Kushiro, the film has Rosa Salazar playing the titular character, who wakes up with no memory of who she is in a dystopian cyberpunk futuristic world and navigates it to find her memories. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film stars Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali and Jennifer Connelly, as well as Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.