Margot Robbie to play the role of Barbie in the upcoming live-action film

Margot Robbie, who was last seen in Mary Queen of Scots, will be playing the role of Barbie in an upcoming live-action film. The actor will also co-produce the film under her banner LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Originally developed by Sony, the Barbie film was supposed to star Amy Schumer in the lead. But, the actor had to leave the project due to a clash of schedule with her other films. After her exit, it was speculated that Anne Hathaway would replace her, but nothing was officially confirmed.

The story of the film is said to revolve around a girl who gets kicked out of Barbieland and sets out on a journey to the real world, where she finds that she is celebrated. The film is likely to hit the screens in 2020.Apart from this film, Margot Robbie has Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Birds of Prey in her kitty.