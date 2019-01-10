'Mary Poppins Returns' review: An earnest successor to a timeless classic

Mrinal Rajaram By

Express News Service

Fifty-four years ago, PL Travers’ book series, Mary Poppins, was adapted into an iconic Walt Disney production. To this day, it remains one of the most celebrated musicals to come out of Hollywood.

The film, as it turned out, had many firsts. It marked the feature film debut of the legendary Julie Andrews. It went on to receive a whopping 13 nominations at the Academy Awards the following year (a record for a Disney release), winning five. If that wasn’t enough, it was the only Disney film to be nominated for Best Picture in the man’s lifetime.

So, it stands to reason that living up to all the hype that 1964 original created was never going to be an easy task. And waiting more than half a century for the follow-up meant the makers had their work cut out.

Much like its famed predecessor, Mary Poppins Returns, basks in some cinematic history of its own, being part of one of the longest gaps between sequels in Hollywood.

