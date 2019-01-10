Home Entertainment English

'Mary Poppins Returns' review: An earnest successor to a timeless classic

The film may not be as iconic as the Julie Andrews starrer, but it will certainly go down in cinematic history as a worthy attempt at a successor.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mary Poppins Returns' | IMDB

By Mrinal Rajaram
Express News Service

Fifty-four years ago, PL Travers’ book series, Mary Poppins, was adapted into an iconic Walt Disney production. To this day, it remains one of the most celebrated musicals to come out of Hollywood.

The film, as it turned out, had many firsts. It marked the feature film debut of the legendary Julie Andrews. It went on to receive a whopping 13 nominations at the Academy Awards the following year (a record for a Disney release), winning five. If that wasn’t enough, it was the only Disney film to be nominated for Best Picture in the man’s lifetime.

So, it stands to reason that living up to all the hype that 1964 original created was never going to be an easy task. And waiting more than half a century for the follow-up meant the makers had their work cut out.

Much like its famed predecessor, Mary Poppins Returns, basks in some cinematic history of its own, being part of one of the longest gaps between sequels in Hollywood.

(The story originally appeared in Cinema Express.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Poppins Walt Disney Hollywood movie review Mary Poppins Returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp