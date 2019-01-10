Home Entertainment English

Viola Davis to play Shirley Chisholm

Viola Davis, who will also produce the film with husband Julius Tennon, said through this film, she wanted to educate people about Chisholm.

Actress Viola Davis. (File photo | AP)

A biopic on America’s first black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, who was also the first woman and person of colour to pursure a nomination for President, is in the works with Academy Award-winner Viola Davis who’s roped in to play Chisholm. Produced by Amazon, the film will be directed by Maggie Betts based on a screenplay by Adam Countee.

Viola Davis, who will also produce the film with husband Julius Tennon, said through this film, she wanted to educate people about Chisholm. The as-yet-untitled-film is expected to be the first of a series of politically-themed films the couple will be making for the streaming giant.

