Viola Davis to play Shirley Chisholm

A biopic on America’s first black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, who was also the first woman and person of colour to pursure a nomination for President, is in the works with Academy Award-winner Viola Davis who’s roped in to play Chisholm. Produced by Amazon, the film will be directed by Maggie Betts based on a screenplay by Adam Countee.

Viola Davis, who will also produce the film with husband Julius Tennon, said through this film, she wanted to educate people about Chisholm. The as-yet-untitled-film is expected to be the first of a series of politically-themed films the couple will be making for the streaming giant.