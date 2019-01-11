Home Entertainment English

'Green Book' writer sorry for anti-Muslim tweet

"I want to apologize," Vallelonga said in a statement issued on Thursday night.

Published: 11th January 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Vallelonga (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Green Book' screenwriter Nick Vallelonga has apologized for posting a tweet suggesting that American Muslims could be seen cheering 9/11.

"I want to apologize," Vallelonga said in a statement issued on Thursday night, reported variety.com.

ALSO READ | Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody bag honours

"I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with 'Green Book.' I especially deeply apologize to the incredibly brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali and all members of the Muslim faith for the hurt I have caused.

"I am also sorry to my late father who changed so much from Dr Shirley's friendship and I promise this lesson is not lost on me. 'Green Book' is a story about love, acceptance and overcoming barriers, and I will do better," he added.

The tweet was from November 2015 when at a rally Trump had said: "Hey, I watched when the World Trade Centre came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering."

ABC's George Stephanopoulos challenged Trump on the claim, but the then presidential candidate insisted that he saw Muslims celebrating with his own eyes.

On that, Vallelonga had commented: "Donald Trump 100 per cent correct. Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS News."

Vallelonga had deleted his Twitter account on Wednesday after the tweet recirculated, reported variety.com.

The film's co-financer and producer Participant Media also released a statement, saying: "We find Vallelong''s Twitter post offensive, dangerous and antithetical to Participant Medi's values. We reject it in no uncertain terms."

Vallelong's script is based on the experiences of his father, Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), driving concert pianist Dr Don Shirley (Ali) through the Deep South for a tour in the early 1960s.

Shirley's family spoke out against the film, disputing its depiction of the events of the tour and stating they had not been contacted during production or conception.

Director Peter Farrelly, Mortensen, and Vallelonga have defended the film, which won Golden Globes on January 6 for best comedy or musical, best screenplay and supporting actor for Ali. The screenplay was written by Vallelonga, Brian Currie and director Peter Farrelly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green Book Anti-Muslim tweet Green Book writer Aplogises Tweet Nick Vallelonga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp