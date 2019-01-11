Home Entertainment English

Nicole Kidman snub will haunt me forever, says Rami Malek 

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, Malek was seen moving to greet Kidman, who had presented the award.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rami Malek during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek has opened up about the hilarious snub he received from actor Nicole Kidman during the Golden Globes award ceremony.

The incident happened when the 37-year-old actor was at the stage with the rest of the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' cast and crew to collect the award for Best Picture - Drama trophy.

ALSO READ | Rami Malek confirms romance with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star Lucy Boynton

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, Malek was seen moving to greet Kidman, who had presented the award.

Kidman, unaware that he was trying to catch her attention, turned her back, leaving the actor standing awkwardly behind her.

Appearing on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Malek recalled the incident, joking it will haunt him for the rest of his life.

"I had not seen that," Rami said after the host twice played the video to further embarrass the actor.

"I've known her for many years, despite what it may seem in that video, so I thought I could easily go up and say hi but in a moment like that it was very awkward. I have a feel this is probably haunting me on the internet now," he added.

The actor said if not for Kidman, her husband Keith Urban showered praise on him for his gutsy portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film.

"It's alright, I got love from Keith that night. He's a massive Queen fan," he said.

At the Golden Globes 2019, Malek had won the Best Actor - Drama for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

He is also nominated in the best actor category at BAFTA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rami Malek Nicole Kidman Golden Globes Nicole Kidman snub Best Actor Golden Globe Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp