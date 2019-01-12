Home Entertainment English

Al Pacino in talks to join Amazon series The Hunt

Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino is in talks to join the cast of Amazon drama The Hunt.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Al Pacino

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino is in talks to join the cast of Amazon drama The Hunt. The 78-year-old will work on the project, in which Jordan Peele will be the executive producer.The story, set in 1977 New York City, will follow a group of Nazi hunters who discover and work to stop a plot by a group of high-ranking Nazi officers who plan to create a Fourth Reich in the US.  

Written by David Weil, who will be the co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano. It will be produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.  

Al Pacino The Hunt

