Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy thrilled about Coming to America  sequel

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is reprising one of his most famous roles — African Prince Akeem — for the sequel to Coming to America that is expected to revolve around Akeen’s son, the heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Paramount Pictures bosses have roped in Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer for the sequel to the hit 1988 comedy, in which Murphy played an African prince on the hunt for a wife in New York.

Brewer and Murphy have previously worked together in Dolemite Is My Name. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is reworking a script by Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the original Coming to America, while Murphy doubles down as a producer too. There is no confirmation yet but Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones all are expected to return for the sequel.