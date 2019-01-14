Home Entertainment English

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy thrilled about Coming to America  sequel

There is no confirmation yet but Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones all are expected to return for the sequel.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is reprising one of his most famous roles — African Prince Akeem — for the sequel to Coming to America that is expected to revolve around Akeen’s son, the heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Paramount Pictures bosses have roped in Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer for the sequel to the hit 1988 comedy, in which Murphy played an African prince on the hunt for a wife in New York.

Brewer and Murphy have previously worked together in Dolemite Is My Name. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is reworking a script by Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the original Coming to America, while Murphy doubles down as a producer too. There is no confirmation yet but Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones all are expected to return for the sequel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp