Chris Pratt 'thrilled to be marrying' Katherine Schwarzenegger

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor revealed the happy news on social media with an adorable message for "sweet Katherine" and also expressed his excitement to be marrying his ladylove.

Published: 14th January 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Pratt (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger -- the couple got engaged!

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" wrote the 39-year-old along with a picture of him cuddling up Schwarzenegger.

Also visible in the picture is the big rock on the latter's engagement finger.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was earlier married to Anna Farris. The two, who are parents to six-year-old son Jack, called it quits in 2017 and settled their divorce in November, last year. 

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Anna Farris Arnold Schwarzenegger Avengers: Infinity War Avengers Guardians of the Galaxy

