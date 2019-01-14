Home Entertainment English

Christian Bale wins big at Critics' Choice Awards

Bale won Best Actor in a Comedy Film for his role as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in the film 'Vice'.

Christian Bale accepts the award for best actor for 'Vice' at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The year has begun on a good note for 'Vice' actor Christian Bale!

Days after his Golden Globes win, Bale took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Film for his role as former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's political satire. The film traces the politician's rise to power.

While accepting the trophy at the 24th annual awards ceremony, the 44-year-old said, "I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it's really a tragedy."

The 'Dark Knight' actor took to stage again to accept the Best Actor award. "When you can only do really one thing in your life it's great to be recognized for it," Bale said, thanking the actors around him.

Taye Diggs hosted this year's ceremony which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

