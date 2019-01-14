Critics' Choice Awards: The full list of winners

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Just a week after the 2019 Golden Globes, another award show took place over the weekend--2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.

The big prize of the night went to the Netflix drama 'Roma', which won the Best Picture and Best Director awards.

It was also a big night for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'. Darren Criss won the best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series for his role as Andrew Cunanan and the show took home the award for best-limited series.

Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who each won Golden Globe awards one week ago, were again awarded for their respective performances in 'Green Book' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk'.

Lady Gaga won the first award of the night for best song for her collaboration 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'. She then went on to tie for best actress in a motion picture with Glenn Close, who won for her performance in 'The Wife'.

However, that wasn't the only category with a double win. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette too tied for best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series.

The historical comedy-drama 'The Favourite', starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, took the lead with 14 nominations and took home the award for best acting ensemble.

Here's the complete list of winners:

FILM

-BEST PICTURE: Roma

-BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

-BEST ACTOR: Christian Bale - Vice

-BEST ACTRESS: Glenn Close - The Wife (TIE)

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born (TIE)

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

-BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Paul Schrader - First Reformed

-BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

-BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

-BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Ruth Carter - Black Panther

-BEST FILM EDITING: Tom Cross - First Man

-BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: Vice

-BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Black Panther

-BEST SONG: 'Shallow'- A Star Is Born

-BEST SCORE: Justin Hurwitz - First Man

-BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Black Panther

-BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

-BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma

-BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

-BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Favourite

-BEST ACTION MOVIE: Mission: Impossible - Fallout

-BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE: A Quiet Place

-BEST COMEDY: Crazy Rich Asians

-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Christian Bale - Vice

-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

TELEVISION

-BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Americans

-BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Matthew Rhys - The Americans

-BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Noah Emmerich - The Americans

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Thandie Newton - Westworld

-BEST COMEDY SERIES: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Bill Hader - Barry

-BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Henry Winkler - Barry

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

-BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

-BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

-BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

-BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (TIE)

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (TIE)

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

-BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

-BEST ANIMATED SERIES: BoJack Horseman