Final Destination reboot in the works

By Express News Service

The screenwriters of Saw - Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan - have been hired by New Line Cinema to write the sixth instalment of the Final Destination horror franchise, which has remained dormant since 2011.

The five films, released between 2000 and 2011, have grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. Unlike most horror franchises, the antagonist of the Final Destination franchise was Death manifesting itself as an unavoidable fate.

New Line Cinema has had a good success ratio as far as horror films are concerned with It, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, grossing $700 million and the five films of the Conjuring universe delivering $1.6 billion cumulatively since 2013.