Game of Thrones teaser shows the 'Stark siblings' unravelling more mysteries

By Online Desk

GOT fans, hold your breath! HBO has finally revealed that the final season of the fantasy epic Game of Thrones will be released on April 14th.

The teaser (Crypts of Winterfell) opens with the Stark Children returning to Winterfell to their family's crypt.

The most anticipated eighth season is the shortest with just six episodes.

Earlier this month, HBO revealed the cast and director of the prequel of 'Game of Thrones'

Watch the final teaser of the 8th season here:

The new series, which is set thousands of years before the events of GoT, will be directed by British filmmaker SJ Clarkson (Marvel's Jessica Jones, The Defenders), according to news.com.au.

The network has also announced a number of cast members who are all set to join Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. They include Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.