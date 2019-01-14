Home Entertainment English

Game of Thrones teaser shows the 'Stark siblings' unravelling more mysteries

The most anticipated eighth season is the shortest with just six episodes. 

Published: 14th January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Game of thrones characters Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark in the teaser of the 8th season (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

GOT fans, hold your breath! HBO has finally revealed that the final season of the fantasy epic Game of Thrones will be released on April 14th.

The teaser (Crypts of Winterfell) opens with the Stark Children returning to Winterfell to their family's crypt. 

Earlier this month, HBO revealed the cast and director of the prequel of 'Game of Thrones'

Watch the final teaser of the 8th season here: 

The new series, which is set thousands of years before the events of GoT, will be directed by British filmmaker SJ Clarkson (Marvel's Jessica Jones, The Defenders), according to news.com.au. 

The network has also announced a number of cast members who are all set to join Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse. They include Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

TAGS
Game of Thrones season 8 season 8 of Game of thrones Crypts of Winterfell HBO Game of Thrones season 8 teaser Game of Thrones season 8 release date

