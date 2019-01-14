Steve Trevor is tonally different in Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine 

By Express News Service

Actor Chris Pine says his character Steve Trevor is tonally different in Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman sees Trevor, the love interest of the titular character, return after seemingly sacrificed himself at the end of the film.

The actor said that his character is akin to that of a deer caught in the headlights and that is because of the events at the end of the first film. The sequel will see Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the primary antagonist and also stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) in a pivotal role. Directed by Patty Jenkins, who helmed the original, Wonder Woman 1984, which sees Gal Gadot playing Diana Prince/Wonder Woman is scheduled for a release on November 1 this year.