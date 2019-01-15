For the love of lopez

By Express News Service

Jennifer Lopez wears many hats — actor, singer, film and television producer, fashion designer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian. The last year has been a big one for her – with her Dance Again tour selling over a million tickets, her TV series Shades of Blue premiering its final season, her one-of-a-kind show on Vegas, All I Have, earning her the title of the ‘Queen of Strip’ and of course, filming for her upcoming movie, Second Act, where she plays an enterprising woman faced with a troubled past. Excerpts from an interview:

Act two

Jennifer Lopez made her feature film debut in the highly acclaimed 1995 drama, Mi Familia, which got her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Next up was playing a Latin music sensation in Selena, which earned her much acclaim, including a Golden Globe nod and an ALMA Award. Then came Maid in Manhattan, Monster in Law, Anaconda, The Cell, and Antz.

After a break from the big screen, Lopez is now back with Second Act, where she plays an enterprising woman named

Maya, who’s looking to upgrade her life and at the same time, deal with issues from her past. Talking about her character, Jen says,“Maya learns she does not have to be stuck forever, you can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing and to me, that message has so much relevance for everybody, but especially for women. The mantra for Second Act is ‘the only thing stopping you is you’.”

Made in Manhattan

The film is shot in Manhattan.As Maya, Lopez portrays a born-and-bred Queens girl who is having her ‘Is that all there is?’ moment. So, shooting in Manhattan was nothing short of a delight for the crew.

Dress the part

Moving from Queens to Madison Avenue required her character to upgrade her wardrobe too. And the task was assigned to Patricia Fields, who’s won an Oscar and a BAFTA for her work in The Devil Wears Prada, and an Emmy for her work on the TV show, Sex and the City. Fields has revealed in the past that working with Lopez was satisfying, as she would clearly tell her designers what she wasn’t comfortable wearing, and why. “I put total trust in Pat because she’s an artiste I really respect,” says Jen.

A woman of worth

Ask her about how she manages to divide her time between everything she does and she says, “I’m not going to let anyone put me in a box or define me because I decided to do TV and produce for a few years, or because I decided to do Vegas. I forge my own path. I go where my heart takes me, and where I feel like the best, most authentic place for me to be is.” Finding her passion is what matters most to this entertainer, and that, she insists, helps her stay relevant even after 20 years in the business.