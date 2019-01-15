Noah Centineo, Camila Mendes, Laura Marano to star in Netflix's 'The Perfect Date'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Noah Centineo, Camila Mendes and Laura Marano are set to star in Netflix original movie "The Perfect Date".

The streaming giant made the announcement on Instagram Saturday.

Netflix shared two stills from the film, which appears to be a love triangle.

Centineo can be seen sharing screen space with both Mendes and Marano on two separate dates.

"Very important announcement alert: @ncentineo will pretend to be your boyfriend this summer! Well, he will in the Netflix original movie 'The Perfect Date' with @camimendes and @lauramarano," the post on the streamer's account read.

The film, acquired by Netflix, is set to start streaming in summer.

Marano also commented on the news.

"So excited to finally talk about this! See you guys in the summer @netflix #ThePerfectDate," the actor, whose credits include the Oscar-winning "LadyBird", wrote on social media.

This will be Centineo's third Netflix outing after his breakout role in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser".

He is also set to star in 'To All The Boys' sequel with co-star Lana Condor and "Charlie's Angels" reboot, among others.

For "Riverdale" star, Mendes, this will be her first project with the streaming giant.