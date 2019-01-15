The Ocean to hit five cities and the Thar desert

By Express News Service

The ocean, for most of us, means sunny Instagram-worthy beaches. Adventure seekers take it a bit further with surfing or parasailing. Berlin-based musician Robin Staps pushes it beyond with what can be called an artistic and philosophical obsession. Pairing his love for the seas with genius musicianship, Robin crafted his band, The Ocean Collective aka The Ocean, of which he’s the only permanent member since 2001.

Despite multiple lineup changes, the project has created a signature sound which mixes progressive/sludge metal and hardcore elements with orchestral music. Robin has also been hailed for redefining the scope of concept EPs by dealing with abstract, geological and philosophical themes across consecutive releases. Not being disheartened by a bitter experience from an Indian organiser nearly half a decade ago, the act — currently including Loïc Rossetti, David Ramis Åhlfeldt, Peter Voigtmann, Mattias Hägerstrand and Paul Seidel — is back to play a five-city tour in India covering Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

Approaching history

Starting off their discography with an instrumental album named Fogdiver (2003), The Ocean Collective later brought in vocals to sing about rather unexplored topics like geology. Their titles Precambrian (2007) and Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic (2018) are perfect examples of this. “Our earlier LPs also followed a concept, but they were not fully developed. The names Fluxion (2004) and Aeolian (2005) followed an idea in the naming,” he says, continuing “Heliocentric (2010) and Anthropocentric (2010) which speak of the legacy of Christianity also have an intellectual backbone.”

Enriched experience

Having backpacked through India before, the group intends to do more on this trip. “We’re planning to shoot the video for our song Permian: The Great Dying in the Thar desert,” says Robin, who considers travelling an important element in their creative process. One reason why you shouldn't miss their shows is

their belief in perfection.

Atmospheric touch

Robin Staps also owns Pelagic Records which features big names like Mono and God Is An Astronaut on its roster. Since post-rock/metal has been a favourite in Indian festival circles in the past year, we ask

him about the standing of atmospheric music in the international scene. “Atmospheric music has been popular in Europe for a while, but its popularity is still growing.than declining,” he says.