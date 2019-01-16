Christopher McQuarrie returning for two more MI  films

By Express News Service

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will be back, and so will Christopher McQuarrie, as the Mission Impossible: Fallout director will write and helm two more films in the franchise.

Taking to social media to announce the news, McQuarrie wrote, “Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible”

Tom Cruise will return as the legendary Ethan Hunt in the films, which are expected to be out in the Summers of 2021 and 2022. Cruise confirmed the release plans in a tweet.

McQuarrie holds a special place in the Mission: Impossible franchise, as he is the only filmmaker to have directed two films in the franchise. After the blockbuster success of both Rogue Nation and Fallout, fans are rejoicing at the prospect of back-to-back collaborations between Cruise and McQuarrie.