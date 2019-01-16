Spider-Man Far From Home: analysis, details and references you might have missed!

Amrutha Kuber By

Online Desk

Yes, Peter Parker is back, despite disintegrating, sorry, disappearing in Avengers Infinity War, recruited by Nick Fury!

As the much-awaited Spider-Man Far From Home trailer dropped, it’s left us with more questions! We breakdown the trailer and answer some of the questions it poses for you and point out a few easter eggs!

WATCH TRAILER:

As Homecoming ends, we see aunt May finding out about Peter’s secret identity - in FFH, we see she has taken the news rather well, so well that she insists Peter take along his Spiderman suit to his Europe vacation. We see most characters from Homecoming reprise their roles here with a few exceptions - Michael Keaton (Vulture), Laura Harrier (Liz) and most notably, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Instead, we have Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury (hurray!) and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, a long-time Spiderman villain in the comics!

What is up with the timeline?

To answer the big question - the trailer does not explicitly state whether the movie is set before or after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Though Peter Parker is alive and well, the same cannot be said of the other avengers, including Tony Stark. Even the brief glimpse of Peter’s passport does not carry dates, lest fans figure out the great MCU timeline!

Who are the villains?

Nick Fury seeks out Spiderman, (in the middle of Peter’s school trip, nevertheless) to take on the Elementals - extradimensional humanoid entities, drawing from the powers the four elements. We catch glimpses of the fire creature from Prague who seems to be Molten Man; Venice sees Hydro-Man and a rock creature who seems to be based on Sandman, last seen in Spider-Man 3. And then we see Mysterio arrive in his signature style, emerging from a puff of smoke to team up with the friendly neighbourhood spiderman.

The cast members at the December 2018 Brazil Comic-Con revealed that Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man villain in the comics and the only one who understands the Elementals really well was recruited by Nick Fury to help combat them posing a threat to the world. But it is also being speculated that the Elementals could be a plot by Mysterio himself to make him look like a superhero.

Mysterio who?

Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio is a gifted but under-appreciated special effects artist turned super-villain, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man comics in 1964. His powers and abilities include convincing illusions and building gadgets that specifically counters Spiderman’s abilities and has a knack for conjuring illusions so compelling and his tricks often blur the line between reality and fantasy, seeming altogether supernatural! His costume is also equipped with devices and weapons like laser and a plexiglass dome, called the ‘fishbowl head’ (you can see in the trailer).

Mysterio

How many suits does Peter sport?

Looks like Peter will be sporting many a suit in the movie - possibly to combat each villain. Apart from the old suit, we are shown the black ‘Stealth Suit’ designed by Nick Fury in a blink-and-a-miss in the trailer. Did you catch the adjustable goggles? Drawing inspiration from the comics, the suit is a nod to Spider-Man Noir, an alternate version of Spider-Man (remember the character in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse?).

Spiderman's black suit

The red and black suit here sports the web gliders - another comic book nod paying homage to the first ever spider suit, part of creator Steve Ditko's original costume design. The arms are completely in black - more from where the original blue fit. The web gliders were briefly seen in Homecoming, in the Washington Monument scene.

Easter Eggs and References

The trailer includes a number of comic book references and tributes. Peter’s passport lists his birthdate as August 10, a tribute to Spider-Man’s very first appearance, The Amazing Fantasy #15, released on August 10, 1962.

Parker's Passport

When Peter snaps his rather old fashioned suitcase shut, you can catch a glimpse of the engraved initials - BFP - a nod to the beloved uncle Ben; although we’re not very sure what the ‘F’ stands for!

Theme music (60’s animated theme music)

The orchestral score towards the end of the trailer was no doubt inspired from the 60s Spider-Man tv show! The classic song has been featured right from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy movies, the Amazing Spider-Man 2 and in Spider-Man Homecoming!

Spider-Man Far From Home releases on July 5, 2019.