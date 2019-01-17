Actors Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray to reunite for On The Rocks after 16 years

CE Features By

Sixteen years after first collaborating on the Academy Award-winning film Lost in Translation, actor Bill Murray and director Sofia Coppola are reuniting for a new feature film. Sofia will direct A24 and Apple’s first collaboration, On the Rocks, which stars Murray alongside Rashida Jones, who will play his daughter in this relationship film about a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Lost in Translation fetched Coppola an original screenwriting Oscar, while Murray was nominated for Best Actor. The duo also worked together on the 2015 Netflix holiday special, A Very Murray Christmas.In addition to directing, Coppola will also produce On the Rocks, along with Youree Henley, while her brother Roman Coppola and Mitch Glazer will serve as executive producers.

