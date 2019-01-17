Home Entertainment English

Anne Hathaway to topline Robert Zemeckis' 'The Witches'

The project hails from studio Warner Bros and will be produced by Oscar-winning directors -- Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway has been roped in for a major role in Robert Zemeckis' film adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic book "The Witches".

The project hails from studio Warner Bros and will be produced by Oscar-winning directors -- Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Del Toro was earlier attached to direct the project but had to step aside due to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop, even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Hathaway, 36, is set to play the role of Grand Witch.

The book was previously adapted by the Warner Bros into a 1990 film, starring Anjelica Huston as Grand Witch.

Zemeckis will pen the script for the new film along with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke.

They will also co-produce the feature.

Hathaway is currently awaiting the release of thriller "Serenity", which reunites her with "Interstellar" co-star Matthew McConaughey.

She will also be seen in the comedy "The Hustle" and Netflix drama "The Last Thing He Wanted".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anne Hathaway The Witches Oscar Warner Bros Roald Dahl Guillermo del Toro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp