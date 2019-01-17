Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans, Tom Holland join The Devil All the Time

Chris Evans and Tom Holland will be making a film outside the Marvel Universe in the Netflix original, The Devil All The Time.

By Express News Service

Chris Evans and Tom Holland will be making a film outside the Marvel Universe in the Netflix original, The Devil All The Time. A mid-western gothic, the film directed by Antonio Campos is the onscreen adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel of the same name. 

The actor duo were previously seen in the superhero films, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Apart from Evans and Holland, The Devil All The Time will also star Rpbert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, and Bill Skarsgard, The Netflix film is set in the cursed town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, and involves a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that spans over two decades. 

The production of The Devil All The Time will start next month in Alabama. The film is bankrolled by Jake Gyllenhall and Riva Marker under their Nine Stories banner.

