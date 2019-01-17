Jason Reitman to direct new Ghostbusters movie

CE Features By

The Ghostbusters are back, and director Jason Reitman will direct the latest instalment of the franchise. Interestingly, Jason’s father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original Ghostbusters (1984), starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis.

The franchise, which revolves around parapsychology professors who hunt ghosts, had a reboot in 2016 with an all-women star cast, namely Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

The upcoming Jason Reitman film, however, will not be a continuation of the 2016 Paul Feig directorial, but will be a new film set in the original universe.

The Up in the Air-director, who recently made the Hugh Jackman-starrer The Front Runner, has penned the script along with Gil Kenan. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures, the film will go on floors this summer and hit the screens next year.