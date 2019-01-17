Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus shuts down pregnancy rumours with this viral trend

Miley used the egg's picture that recently beat Kylie Jenner's picture of baby Stormi Webster as the most liked Instagram photo ever to reply to the article.

Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Miley Cyrus shut down reports suggesting that she is expecting a baby with her husband Liam Hemsworth like a boss!

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to put a stop to all the pregnancy rumours using the viral egg meme.

Under a Daily Mail Twitter post to a story titled "Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'are expecting their first child together,'" Miley used the egg's picture that recently beat Kylie Jenner's picture of baby Stormi Webster as the most liked Instagram photo ever to reply to the article.

"I'm not "Egg-xpecting" but it's "Egg-celent" to hear everyone is so "Happy For Us" .... we're happy for us too! "Egg-cited" for this next chapter in our lives.... Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg," she tweeted alongside a photo of her, covering her belly with the egg meme.

The 'Wrecking Ball' star sparked rumours that she was pregnant when she was spotted out in Miami with what some tabloids alleged was a baby bump. Liam has not yet commented on their plans to start a family. The couple has been enjoying the marital bliss and celebrating Liam's recent 29th birthday.

Earlier, Miley had shared a heartfelt message for Liam on his birthday. The 'Malibu' singer raved about her loving husband and gave a beautiful insight into her relationship with Liam.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, reported E! Online.

The couple first met on the sets of the movie 'The Last Song' in 2008. After dating on and off for many years, Liam popped the big question for the second time in 2016. 

