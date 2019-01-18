Home Entertainment English

Netflix orders season two of 'The Kominsky Method'

The show, featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Netflix logo used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has renewed its Golden Globe-winning series "The Kominsky Method" for season two.

The announcement was made by Netflix's dedicated news handle See What's Next on Twitter.

"@goldenglobes winning comedy #TheKominskyMethod has been renewed for Season 2!" read the tweet.

The show, featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The season two will also mark the return of Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis.

"The Kominsky Method" has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory, among others.

At the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards, the show won the Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy, while Douglas took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy.

Production on season two is expected to start soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Kominsky Method Netflix Season two

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp