Home Entertainment English

Now, only viewers above 15 years of age can watch sexually explicit scenes in UK

The new guidelines say that no film containing depictions of rape or strong sexual violence would be given a rating below a 15, rather than a 12.

Published: 18th January 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By ANI

LONDON: Films that have scenes of rape or other forms of sexual violence can only be watched by viewers who are at least 15 years old in the UK now.

The British film rating system has been updated to prevent such sexually explicit scenes from being viewable to youngsters below a 15 rating.

According to a report published in The Hollywood Reporter, the British Board of Film Classification published new guidelines on Thursday following a public consultation that showed people felt a "heightened sense of anxiety" when it comes to depictions of real-world scenarios and changing attitudes towards sexual threat and violence over the past five years.

The new guidelines say that no film containing depictions of rape or strong sexual violence would be given a rating below a 15, rather than a 12. The BBFC said it also wanted its ratings to appear on all streaming services.

Among those films that would have been impacted by the update are 2008's Keira Knightley-starring period drama 'The Duchess', classified as a 12 at the time despite containing a rape scene.

According to the BBFC website, public consultation - involving more than 10,000 people - showed that young people and parents want to see an increase in classification guidance, particularly around online content, as well as more consistency across all platforms, with 97 per cent of people saying they benefit from age ratings being in place. 91 per cent of people (and 95 per cent of teenagers) want consistent age ratings that they recognise from the cinema and DVD to apply to content accessed through streaming services.

David Austin, Chief Executive Officer at the BBFC, took to their website and said, "Over the last five years the way we consume film and video has changed beyond all recognition. That's why it's so important that there is consistency between what people watch on and offline. The research shows that parents and teenagers want us to give them the information and guidance that they need to view what's right for them."

The new guidelines will come into force on Feb. 28, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British film rating system British film censor British films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp