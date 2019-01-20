Home Entertainment English

Transgender actor Zach Barack to feature in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Zach Barack, who first appeared in the film's trailer, posted a picture on Instagram suggesting he is playing the role of Peter Parker's friend.

Published: 20th January 2019

WASHINGTON DC: Transgender Actor Zach Barack has made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he is all set to feature in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'

While the exact details of Barack's role are being kept under tight wraps, the actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, joins Parker on a class trip to Europe.

Barack is believed to be the first out transgender actor to appear in a superhero film. His past credit includes several episodes of L.A.'s Finest.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film will feature British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is scheduled to release on July 5.

