Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion again

Beckham, who last February dismissed the possibility of touring with her former bandmates, said she is engaged in a full-time job now.

Published: 20th January 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Victoria Beckham (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Victoria Beckham has once again ruled out going on the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, who last February dismissed the possibility of touring with her former bandmates, said she is engaged in a full-time job now.

Asked if it was a difficult decision to make, Beckham told The Guardian, "Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. 

"I'm excited to see it, though. And I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out."

The former singer, also known as Posh Spice, said that "a part of me will always be a Spice Girl".

Other members - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm - are set to hit the road for a 2019 UK tour, more than two decades after the band first burst onto the music scene.

