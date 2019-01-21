Home Entertainment English

Malin Akerman:  The billion dollar gal

Published: 21st January 2019

By Express News Service

Malin Åkerman shot to fame with her portrayal of Silk Spectre II in the 2009 superhero film Watchmen, the same year she starred in the Sandra Bullock-starrer The Proposal, and Couples Retreat opposite Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. The 40-year-old Swedish-Canadian actress went on to star in How I Met Your Mother the next year, and also joined the cast of Children’s Hospital, cementing a place for herself on American TV. Malin is now one of the protagonists of 'Billions', where she plays Lara Axelrod, wife of Bobby Axelrod (an ambitious billionaire manager of a hedge fund) played by Damien Lewis. We find out more about Lara’s character, and what’s in store this season. 

What is it like to play someone whose psyche has gotten to the point where she believes she needs ridiculous amounts of money to survive? 
It’s great to play. It’s interesting, because it’s so hard to wrap your head around. When I came out to Los Angeles, I literally had $40 to my name. Now I am well off, and take care of myself and my son. If that freedom of having money is taken away from me, and I have to go back to $40, and not knowing what my next job is, it is a scary thought. That’s how I draw parallels with Lara.

What was your take on the way they constructed the end of Season Two, and how it sets up the next season?
Every episode, we come in and we sit down at a table, and read the episode aloud and go, ‘How are they going to top this? What’s the twist going to be?’ The writers always come up with some kind of twist that blows your mind. I feel it seems very true to life sometimes. If we compared the characters we play to guys in real life; we realise we’ve got to be on top of our game. We’ve got to see things that nobody else sees coming. 

What can we expect from the show’s new season? 
If you like all the twists and turns in the first two seasons, just wait until this one. The first episode that I read, in a good way, evoked a lot of emotions. So, we’re going to see a lot more of the cat-and-mouse games. 

But, we’re also going to see more development in characters, more breaks, and new partnerships that are a bit dangerous, to makes things exciting.

