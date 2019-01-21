Home Entertainment English

Guillermo del Toro offers support to save horror bookstore 

Director Joe Lynch, 'Monster Squad' author Heather Wixson and actor Barbara Crampton also took to the microblogging site to back the bookstore.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has lent a helping hand to save a California-based horror and fantasy bookstore through a fundraising campaign.

Located in Burbank, Dark Delicacies is "the original all-horror independent book and gift store in the United States", the link read.

The Oscar-winning director shared the link to help the owners of the store Dark Delicacies - the "home of horror" - relocate.

Del Toro, whose fascination with monsters and creatures since childhood is well-documented, tweeted, "Horror lovers - help Dark Delicacies! please retweet and support!"

The owners of the store, Del and Sue Howison, said in the funding campaign that due to the "skyrocketed" rent in the area and their lease up in May, they decided to shift the store to a new available location "Our escalating rent over the last few years created an enormous financial strain. Some days we were just happy to be able to keep our lights on. Moves are expensive and this one is no exception. So, we are asking for a little help in making a resurrection possible," the appeal by the couple read.

"Screw the clock tower. SAVE DARK DELICACIES!!! Please RT," tweeted Lynch.

"Hey everyone! @DarkDel's is doing a fundraiser to help cover moving costs! Please consider throwing Del and Sue a few bucks if you can! It's a location that means a lot to #horror aficionados & book lovers alike," Wixon wrote also sharing the link to the page.

Crampton, whose many horror credits include 'Re-Animator' and 'From Beyond', tweeted, "Del and Sue are warm and welcoming hosts on a lazy browsing day or for special events held at their shop. Please help if you can."

