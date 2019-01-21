Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin are the same, feels model Ireland Baldwin

By IANS

LAS VEGAS: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin apparently dont live by the whole "opposites attract" theory, feels the model's cousin Ireland Baldwin.

"They're perfect for each other because they're like the same person," Ireland, 23, told people.com while attending the opening of "On The Record" at Park MGM here.

"They're both really sweet. They complement each other. They're both ever loving each other," added Ireland.

The young couple is also experiencing life at the same speed.

"They're going through the same struggles. I feel like, and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go," Ireland said of her cousin.

Although Justin, 24, and Hailey, 22, are already legally married, they are planning to have a bigger celebration including a religious ceremony and reception, a source told People.

"They've been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better," an insider close to Bieber said this month.

The once on-and-off couple, who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup, rekindled their relationship last year before Bieber proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas in July. Just two months after his proposal, the two married in a New York City civil service.