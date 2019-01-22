Home Entertainment English

Bebe Rexha calls out designers who won't dress her for Grammys as she's 'too big' 

The singer said she is angry that the designers are giving out the message that anyone who is size eight and above is not ''beautiful''.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Bebe Rexha (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Bebe Rexha has hit out at the fashion designers who have snubbed her requests to create a dress for her for the Grammy Awards because she is "too big".

The 29-year-old pop star, who is nominated for New Artist and Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys, took to Instagram to slam designers for not wanting to work with her on a custom-made gown.

"So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big," she said in a video posted on Instagram.

The singer said she is angry that the designers are giving out the message that anyone who is size eight and above is not ''beautiful''.

''If a size 6-8, is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses. 'Cause that's crazy. You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses" she added.

Following her post, Rexha was approached by the designer August Getty, who has dressed her before, as well as the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

"You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful! Just let me know when I should start sketching," he commented on Rexha's video.

TAGS
Bebe Rexha Grammy Grammy Awards Designers Dress Too big Body shaming Size shaming

