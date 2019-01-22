Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King addresses Bryan Singer exit as unfortunate

By Express News Service

Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody addressed director Bryan Singer’s departure from the film partway through production as an “unfortunate” situation at the Producers Guild Awards Nominees Breakfast.“It’s an unfortunate situation, with like 16, 17 days to go and Bryan Singer just had some issues, his mother was very sick, and he’s the kind of guy that he needs to have 100 per cent focus.

So he just wanted to ‘hiatus the film’, and deal with what he had going on in his life but the studio wanted to finish it. My job is to protect the film at any cost and that’s what I was there to do,” King said. Fox terminated Singer’s services due to him not showing up on the set, which brought the production to a halt in December 2017.

After firing Singer, Fox hired Dexter Fletcher to finish the film. Singer received a directing credit on the Queen biopic but he was not acknowledged by the producers and lead actor Rami Malek during their acceptance speeches at Golden Globes, where it won the Best Motion Picture - Drama as well as the Best Actor Motion Picture - Drama.