Mere Gully Mein song from Gully Boy to release on Feb 24

The makers of Gully Boy are all set to unveil the much-awaited track Mere Gully Mein at the grand music launch of the film on January 24, 2019. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh in the role of an underground rapper living in the slums of Mumbai.

The film is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, whose song Mere Gully Mein became a rage on YouTube and helped popularize the underground gully-rap scene worldwide. So far, the tracks Apna Time Ayega and Asli Hip Hop have been unveiled from the soundtrack of the film